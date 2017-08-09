Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: On short side of second-base platoon
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo confirmed Tuesday that Drury and Daniel Descalso would be deployed as a platoon at second base for the time being, Kevin Zimmerman of the ArizonaSports.com reports.
As the right-handed hitter of the duo, Drury will find himself on the short end of the platoon, which was apparent through his usage in recent contests, as he's been on the bench for four of the last six games. With a .273 average and nine home runs on the season, Drury possesses a higher fantasy ceiling than the light-hitting Descalso, but his inferior fielding coupled with his offensive struggles since late June will limit his at-bats, and by extension, his overall value.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Sits out Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Homers in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Held out Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Makes first start at third base•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Out again Saturday•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...