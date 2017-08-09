Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: On short side of second-base platoon

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo confirmed Tuesday that Drury and Daniel Descalso would be deployed as a platoon at second base for the time being, Kevin Zimmerman of the ArizonaSports.com reports.

As the right-handed hitter of the duo, Drury will find himself on the short end of the platoon, which was apparent through his usage in recent contests, as he's been on the bench for four of the last six games. With a .273 average and nine home runs on the season, Drury possesses a higher fantasy ceiling than the light-hitting Descalso, but his inferior fielding coupled with his offensive struggles since late June will limit his at-bats, and by extension, his overall value.