Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Out again Saturday
Drury is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Drury has found himself sitting regularly since Ketel Marte's promotion from Triple-A -- Saturday marks his seventh absence already since the All-Star break. The 24-year-old has been a net positive in the field, but he's disappointed at the dish with a .278/.328/.441 slash line 338 plate appearances this season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Out again Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Sitting again Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Sitting out Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Left out of Thursday lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Not starting Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...