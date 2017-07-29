Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Out again Saturday

Drury is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Drury has found himself sitting regularly since Ketel Marte's promotion from Triple-A -- Saturday marks his seventh absence already since the All-Star break. The 24-year-old has been a net positive in the field, but he's disappointed at the dish with a .278/.328/.441 slash line 338 plate appearances this season.