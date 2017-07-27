Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Out again Thursday
Drury takes a seat for Thursday's series opener against the Cardinals.
This marks the fifth time in the last eight games that Drury will retreat to the bench. He's had a good year to date, hitting .277/.328/.442 with eight home runs and 43 RBI, but has stagnated as of late while others such as Daniel Descalso and Ketel Marte are getting into grooves offensively. For Thursday's game, Chris Owings slides over to man the keystone while Marte draws the start at short.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Sitting again Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Sitting out Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Left out of Thursday lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Not starting Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Reaches base four times•
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...