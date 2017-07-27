Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Out again Thursday

Drury takes a seat for Thursday's series opener against the Cardinals.

This marks the fifth time in the last eight games that Drury will retreat to the bench. He's had a good year to date, hitting .277/.328/.442 with eight home runs and 43 RBI, but has stagnated as of late while others such as Daniel Descalso and Ketel Marte are getting into grooves offensively. For Thursday's game, Chris Owings slides over to man the keystone while Marte draws the start at short.