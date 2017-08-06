Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Sits out Sunday

Drury is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jody Jackson of Fox Sports Arizona reports.

Drury will open the game on the bench for the second straight day as the Diamondbacks close out their weekend series against Jeff Samardzija and the Giants. Daniel Descalso will take over at second base, batting sixth.

