Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Sitting again Wednesday
Drury is not in Wednesday's lineup for the series finale against the Pirates.
He heads to the bench for the fourth time in the last seven games, as the D-Backs continue to search for ways to keep Daniel Descalso in the lineup. Drury will need to show more consistency from the plate if he is to keep an everyday role with the team moving forward.
