Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Sitting out Monday
Drury is not in the lineup Monday against the Braves.
Drury has been scuffling at the plate since the All-Star break, producing just a .572 OPS in that eight-game span. He'll hit the bench as the Diamondbacks continue to employ a carousel of options at second base. Daniel Descalso will man the keystone Monday evening.
