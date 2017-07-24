Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Sitting out Monday

Drury is not in the lineup Monday against the Braves.

Drury has been scuffling at the plate since the All-Star break, producing just a .572 OPS in that eight-game span. He'll hit the bench as the Diamondbacks continue to employ a carousel of options at second base. Daniel Descalso will man the keystone Monday evening.

