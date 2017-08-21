Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Swats three extra-base hits Sunday
Drury went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two doubles and two runs scored during Sunday's loss to Minnesota.
After losing out on playing time, Drury suited up for all three games during the series against Minnesota. Obviously, the ability to utilize a designated hitter opened additionally opportunities for Drury, but this showing should help him receive more starts moving forward. After all, he's now registered six extra-base hits through his past 21 at-bats. Still, he's far from a reliable fantasy option at this stage of the game.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Walks twice Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: On short side of second-base platoon•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Sits out Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Homers in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Held out Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...