Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Swats three extra-base hits Sunday

Drury went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two doubles and two runs scored during Sunday's loss to Minnesota.

After losing out on playing time, Drury suited up for all three games during the series against Minnesota. Obviously, the ability to utilize a designated hitter opened additionally opportunities for Drury, but this showing should help him receive more starts moving forward. After all, he's now registered six extra-base hits through his past 21 at-bats. Still, he's far from a reliable fantasy option at this stage of the game.

