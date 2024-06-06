The Diamondbacks optioned Hughes to Triple-A Reno on Thursday.

Hughes has given up seven earned runs in 3.2 innings over his last two big-league outings, giving him a 10.13 ERA and 2.25 WHIP on the year. In an effort to get back on track, he'll head back to Reno, where he owns a 1.83 ERA and 1.35 WHIP through 19.2 frames. Joe Jacques was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.