The Diamondbacks selected Pfaadt's contract from Triple-A Reno ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Rangers at Globe Life Field.

The 24-year-old right-hander will be making his much-anticipated big-league debut in Texas, stepping into a back-end rotation spot for Arizona after the team recently released Madison Bumgarner and optioned Drey Jameson to Triple-A. Pfaadt attracted attention in the minors through his gaudy strikeout rates, as he punched out 218 batters in 167 innings between Reno and Double-A Amarillo in 2022 and has struck out 30 in 25.1 innings thus far in 2023. The strikeout potential Pfaadt brings to the table makes him an intriguing speculative pickup in nearly any league where he might be available on the waiver wire.