Pfaadt allowed five runs on six hits while striking out seven over 3.2 innings in Sunday's start for Triple-A Reno.

Pfaadt was hit hard in his season debut for the Aces, giving up four home runs before departing. In other ways, it was a typical Pfaadt outing in that he didn't walk a batter and got seven of 11 outs via the strikeout. The right-hander was in the mix for the final rotation spot in training camp and could see his way up to MLB at some point in 2023.