Pfaadt will start Game 3 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Wednesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The D-Backs hinted earlier in the day that Pfaadt was in line to start Game 3, and the club made it official following Monday night's victory. The right-hander will work for a better outcome Wednesday after surrendering three runs on seven hits and a walk in 2.2 frames against Milwaukee in the NL Wild Card Series.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Likely to start Game 3•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Starting Game 1•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Hit hard in loss to Yankees•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Sharp in win over Cubs•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Coughs up four runs•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Could follow opener Sunday•