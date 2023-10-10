Pfaadt will start Game 3 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Wednesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The D-Backs hinted earlier in the day that Pfaadt was in line to start Game 3, and the club made it official following Monday night's victory. The right-hander will work for a better outcome Wednesday after surrendering three runs on seven hits and a walk in 2.2 frames against Milwaukee in the NL Wild Card Series.