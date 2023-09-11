Pfaadt allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings in Sunday's loss to the Cubs. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Pfaadt entered the game in the third inning after Joe Mantiply and Scott McGough took care of the first two frames. The Cubs immediately greeted Pfaadt with three solo homers in his first inning of work. He settled in and allowed just one more run over the next five frames. He's given up 12 earned runs over his last 13.2 innings (7.90 ERA), bumping his season ERA to 6.25. Pfaadt is currently lined up to face the Cubs at home.