Pfaadt is no longer starting Sunday's game against the Cubs but could pitch behind opener Joe Mantiply, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The Diamondbacks haven't announced their pitching plans beyond Mantiply opening the contest, but Pfaadt is the likely candidate to handle the bulk innings after originally being penciled in to start. The 24-year-old has covered just 7.2 frames and allowed eight earned runs in his past two contests, and working behind an opener could improve his chances of getting into the win column since he won't have to complete five full innings.