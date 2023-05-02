Pfaadt could be promoted from Triple-A Reno to start Wednesday against the Rangers at Globe Life Field, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Nothing has been officially announced by Arizona, but the fact the Diamondbacks aren't yet listing a confirmed starter for Wednesday points to Pfaadt likely getting the call to the big leagues. Pfaadt has thus far checked all the boxes for his Triple-A development, and he would be available to make the start Wednesday on six days' rest. Pfaadt, who logged 167 innings in the minors last season, has a career 3.00 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 104 strikeouts in 87 innings in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.