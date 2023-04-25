Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Monday he has no plans to use a four-man rotation, meaning Pfaadt could be called up to take Drey Jameson's spot in the rotation, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports. "We have not made any decisions, but I don't think a four-man rotation right now is anything we're interested in," the manager said.

The Diamondbacks demoted Jameson to Triple-A Reno on Monday, and with three days off over the next two weeks, the team could get by with a four-man rotation for a stretch. However, Lovullo doesn't seem inclined to go that way. Pfaadt, who started last Thursday for Reno is scheduled to pitch for the affiliate again Wednesday. Unless that plan changes, any promotion for Pfaadt likely wouldn't come until next week.