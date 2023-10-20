Pfaadt did not factor into the decision in Thursday's 2-1 victory over the Phillies in Game 3 of the NLCS, allowing two hits across 5.2 innings. He struck out nine.

Pfaadt put together his best start of the postseason by far, but the team's offense could not get anything going, leaving him waiting on his first win of the playoffs. The rookie right-hander's success came on the back of his fastball and sweeper, which both were racking up whiffs to finish with 17 total swing-and-misses across 70 pitches. So far in the postseason, Pfaadt has pitched to a 2.21 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with 15 strikeouts across 12.2 innings