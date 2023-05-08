Pfaadt is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Marlins at Chase Field.

Even though Pfaadt was tagged for seven earned runs on nine hits -- including four home runs -- in his MLB debut last Wednesday at Texas, the Diamondbacks will give one of their top pitching prospects at least one more chance to prove he's worthy of a longer stay in the big-league rotation. Assuming Pfaadt can escape Tuesday's outing with a more credible line than he submitted in his debut, he'll likely receive his second start of the week this upcoming Sunday against the Giants, also at Chase Field. Pfaadt led all minor leaguers with 218 strikeouts in 2022 and never posted a walk rate above 6.5 percent across any of his stops as a professional, so if he can do a better job of limiting damage on flyballs in his future starts, the right-hander's fantasy upside could be immense.