Pfaadt was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday.
Pfaadt was one of the games' more hyped pitching prospects over the offseason, but things haven't gone to plan through his first five big-league starts, as his 8.37 ERA indicates. After posting a 31.2 percent strikeout rate in the upper minors over the last two seasons, his strikeout rate dipped to 16.8 percent upon promotion, and he also allowed eight homers in 23.2 innings. Zach Davies returns from an oblique injury to take Pfaadt's spot in the rotation, and the rookie may have to show some improvement in the minors across multiple starts before returning to consideration.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Likely headed to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Yields five runs in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Limits damage Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Solid in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Not much better in second start•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Gets another turn through rotation•