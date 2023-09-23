Pfaadt (2-9) took the loss Friday, coughing up six runs (five earned) on eight hits over 4.1 innings as the Diamondbacks were downed 7-1 by the Yankees. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

The rookie right-hander tied his career high in strikeouts, firing 58 of 81 pitches for strikes, but once again Pfaadt got lit up -- six of the eight hits off him went for extra bases, including two of Aaron Judge's three homers on the night. Pfaadt has served up 22 home runs through his first 90.1 big-league innings, leading to a 6.08 ERA, and until the 24-year-old learns to keep the ball in the park consistently, he'll be a risky fantasy option despite his strikeout upside. He figures to take the mound one more time before the regular season ends, on the road next week against the White Sox.