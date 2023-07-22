Pfaadt (0-4) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits over six innings against the Reds. He struck out six.

Outside of a miserable sixth inning where Pfaadt surrendered back-to-back-to-back homers to TJ Friedl, Matt McLain and Jake Fraley, the 24-year-old turned in a very strong outing. Prior to the string of homers, Pfaadt had retired 16 consecutive batters, a streak dating back to the first inning. Even with the rough ending, Saturday's start marked Pfaadts' first quality start of the season (seven starts) while he also set a season high in strikeouts. Though Pfaadt has been plagued by the long ball in 2023 (3.4 HR/9), Saturday's outing could be a sign of better things to come for the remainder of the campaign.