Pfaadt is expected to start Game 3 of the NLDS versus the Dodgers on Wednesday,J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo didn't want to make it official prior to Game 2 on Monday, perhaps in case Pfaadt is needed in an emergency in relief. The rookie right-hander struggled in his start against the Brewers during the NL Wild Card Series, yielding three runs on seven hits and a walk over 2.2 innings.