Pfaadt will start Game 3 of the World Series on Monday versus the Rangers, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

After putting up a 5.72 ERA and 1.41 WHIP during the regular season, Pfaadt has seemingly flipped a switch during the playoffs, posting a 2.70 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 22 strikeouts across 16.2 innings. The 25-year-old rookie will follow Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly in the D-backs' rotation, with Pfaadt also in line to start Game 7 of the World Series, if necessary.