Pfaadt will start Game 3 of the NLCS on Thursday versus the Phillies, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Zac Gallen took the loss in Game 1 on Monday in Philadelphia and Merrill Kelly will try to right the ship for the visiting Diamondbacks in Game 2 on Tuesday. Then it'll be Pfaadt in Game 3 on Thursday as the best-of-seven National League Championship Series moves to Arizona. The 25-year-old rookie right-hander did not face the Phillies during the regular season. He threw 4.1 scoreless innings on just 42 pitches in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Dodgers last Wednesday.