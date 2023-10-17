Pfaadt will start Game 3 of the NLCS on Thursday versus the Phillies, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Zac Gallen took the loss in Game 1 on Monday in Philadelphia and Merrill Kelly will try to right the ship for the visiting Diamondbacks in Game 2 on Tuesday. Then it'll be Pfaadt in Game 3 on Thursday as the best-of-seven National League Championship Series moves to Arizona. The 25-year-old rookie right-hander did not face the Phillies during the regular season. He threw 4.1 scoreless innings on just 42 pitches in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Dodgers last Wednesday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Likely to start NLCS Game 3•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Confirmed for Game 3•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Likely to start Game 3•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Starting Game 1•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Hit hard in loss to Yankees•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Sharp in win over Cubs•