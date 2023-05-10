Pfaadt (0-1) took the loss Tuesday versus the Marlins, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings.

Pfaadt had trouble with Jorge Soler, who accounted for two home runs and five RBI against the Arizona rookie. That's after Pfaadt gave up four homers in his debut versus the Rangers last Wednesday. The top prospect came to the majors with plenty of hype, but a 12.10 ERA through 9.2 innings suggests he may not quite be ready for the show yet. Manager Torey Lovullo said after Tuesday's game that Pfaadt will get another turn in the rotation, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. That outing is likely to come over the weekend at home versus the Giants, but it's safe to say Pfaadt could have a short leash if he doesn't get his homer problem under control.