Arizona recalled Pfaadt from Triple-A Reno ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Rays.

As expected, Pfaadt is back in the Diamondbacks' rotation as a replacement for Merrill Kelly, who went on the injured list earlier this week due to a blood clot in his right calf. There is no timetable for Kelly's return, so Pfaadt should have an extended chance to strut his stuff and perhaps rebound from his poor five-start major-league introduction in May. The talented 24-year-old had worked to a promising 3.16 ERA and 28:5 K:BB across 25.2 innings (five starts) with Reno since his May 27 demotion and is worth another try in most fantasy formats.