Pfaadt is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Mariners in Arizona.

Pfaadt will make a second straight turn through the rotation after he delivered his first career quality start last weekend, when he was called up from Triple-A Reno to make a start in Cincinnati. Though keeping the ball in the yard was once again an issue -- he allowed three home runs -- Pfaadt was otherwise stingy, as he gave up just one more hit and issued no walks while striking out six over six innings. His start against the Reds aside, Pfaadt's body of work in the majors has been unimpressive thus far, as he'll enter Saturday's contest with an 8.81 ERA and 1.64 WHIP over 31.2 innings with the Diamondbacks.