Pfaadt was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Diamondbacks on Sunday.
Pfaadt was always a longshot to make Arizona's Opening Day rotation, but he made a strong push in camp with a 3.75 ERA and 15:4 K:BB across 12 innings during spring training. The 24-year-old should begin the season with Triple-A Reno, where he posted a 2.63 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 74:14 K:BB in 10 starts last year. He's a likely bet to make his big-league debut at some point in 2023.
