Pfaadt (2-8) allowed four hits and a walk while striking out six over 5.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Friday over the Cubs.

Pfaadt was tagged for four runs, including three home runs, in a road start versus the Cubs on Sunday, but he responded well in the rematch at home. This was his second scoreless outing of the season, both of which have come in his last six appearances, though he's also given up 15 runs (14 earned) over 31.1 innings in that span. The rookie right-hander is at a 5.86 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 78:26 K:BB through 86 innings over 17 appearances (16 starts) this season. He's projected for a road outing against the Yankees next week.