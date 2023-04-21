Pfaadt allowed three hits and one walk while striking out eight over seven scoreless innings for Triple-A Reno on Thursday.

Pfaadt turned in his most dominant performance of the season during a week in which the parent club's rotation underwent a shakeup. The Diamondbacks designated Madison Bumgarner for assignment, but opted for Tommy Henry as an initial replacement. Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said logistics were the main reason for that decision, meaning Henry was closer to being on turn for a start Monday, per Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic. Hazen considered bringing Pfaadt up to start Friday instead, but the GM acknowledged the cascading effect it would have had on the rotation's existing members wasn't ideal. Hazen added that he feels Pfaadt is ready to pitch in the majors, and Thursday's performance by the organization's top pitching prospect appears to back up the GM's assessment. After a rocky first start this season, Pfaadt has settled in over three subsequent outings, posting a 1.62 ERA and 18:4 K:BB over 16.2 innings.