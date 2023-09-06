Pfaadt (1-8) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over 3.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Rockies.

Pfaadt had pitched well at times in August, but he's now given up nine runs (eight earned) over 7.2 innings across his last two starts. The rookie right-hander threw just 70 pitches (45 strikes) in Tuesday's poor outing. He's at a 6.27 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 68:24 K:BB through 74.2 innings through 15 starts on the year. Pfaadt is lined up for a road start versus the Cubs over the weekend.