Pfaadt will start Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series against the Brewers on Sunday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Pfaadt was inconsistent over the final month of the regular season but was effective in his final regular-season start, striking out eight in 5.2 scoreless innings to earn the win over the White Sox. He'll face a tougher test against the Brewers but will have a chance to prove himself in the postseason as the Diamondbacks attempt to gain an early advantage in the series.