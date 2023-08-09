Pfaadt (0-6) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Dodgers.

This was the worst of Pfaadt's four starts since returning to the majors in late July, and it's not a surprise given the tough opponent. This was also the first time he walked multiple batters in that span. For the season, he's now at a 7.16 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 42:14 K:BB through 49 innings across 10 starts. Pfaadt could make his next start on normal rest this weekend at home versus the Padres, though it's also possible he draws a road start versus the Rockies next week if Slade Cecconi makes his second career start.