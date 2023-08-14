Pfaadt allowed three runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out eight over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Sunday.

Pfaadt was able to avoid taking a loss as the Diamondbacks rallied from behind in the seventh and eighth innings. The rookie right-hander has given up eight runs over 17.1 innings across his three starts in August, and his 20:5 K:BB in that span is a sign that he's starting to get more comfortable in the majors. Pfaadt has a 6.91 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 50:16 K:BB through 54.2 innings across 11 starts this year. He's projected to face the Padres again in his next outing, with that start set to be in San Diego.