Pfaadt (1-7) allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out four over four innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Dodgers.

Pfaadt had gotten his season on track in August, but the month ended on a sour note. He gave up two-run home runs to Freddie Freeman and Jason Heyward in the third inning, and Max Muncy added a two-run double in the fourth. Pfaadt gave up 16 runs (15 earned) over 33.2 innings across his six starts in August. The rookie is now at a 6.21 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 64:22 K:BB through 71 innings over 14 starts this year. He's tentatively lined up for a home start versus the Rockies next week.