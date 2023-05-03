Pfaadt took a no-decision in his major-league debut against the Rangers on Wednesday, allowing seven runs on nine hits with three strikeouts and a walk across 4.2 innings.

The 24-year-old was called up from Triple-A Reno earlier Wednesday, and he was rocked in his first taste of the big leagues as Texas launched four home runs, including two off the bat of Josh Jung. Pfaadt totaled 218 strikeouts across 167 innings between the Double-A and Triple-A levels last year and has major strikeout potential, but he generated just seven swinging strikes versus the Rangers. Assuming he sticks in the rotation, the right-hander tentatively lines up for a matchup with Miami early next week.