The Diamondbacks will work with Pfaadt in the minors to correct the issues they spotted during the pitcher's five-start run in the majors, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports. He was sent back to the minors Saturday after posting an 8.37 ERA.

Command was the number one issue that haunted Pfaadt in the majors. He didn't miss many bats, gave up too much loud contact and was 15th percentile in strikeout percentage (16.8). The club identified a mechanical issue: Pfaadt would transfer his weight too early, causing his arm slot to drop, which led to wavering command. Additionally, the right-hander had heavy usage of his fastball. "I don't know of anybody that lives at 65% fastball rate and is a starting pitcher and gets away with it for six or seven innings," manager Torey Lovullo said. The Diamondbacks viewed that fastball usage as a red flag, but he could get away with it in the minors. Not in the majors, however, where he lost command and patient hitters waited for fastballs over the middle of the plate. Pfaadt will need to correct the mechanical issue and introduce all his pitches.