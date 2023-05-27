Pfaadt (0-2) allowed five runs on eight hits and struck out four over 3.2 innings to take the loss Friday versus the Red Sox.

There's only one silver lining here -- Pfaadt didn't walk a batter for the first time in five starts. The Red Sox got to him for three runs in the second inning, and Enrique Hernandez added a two-run home run in the fourth. Pfaadt has given up five or more runs in three of his outings, and this was his shortest start yet. The 24-year-old right-hander is now at an 8.37 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB through 23.2 innings. Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic suggests this could put Pfaadt's spot in the rotation in jeopardy, and that makes sense with Zach Davies (oblique) nearing a return. If Pfaadt gets another start, it would likely come at home versus the Rockies next week.