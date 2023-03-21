Jarvis allowed three runs on five hits while striking out five over 4.2 innings in Monday's spring start against the White Sox.

Jarvis was smooth through three scoreless innings before ceding a three-run home run on a 1-0 changeup to Hanser Alberto in the fourth. This was his third appearance and first as a starter in Cactus League competition. The 2020 first-round draft pick compiled an 8.27 ERA with 27 homers allowed over 106.2 innings at Double-A Amarillo last season, which prompted him to make adjustments to his delivery during the offseason.