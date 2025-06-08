The Diamondbacks optioned Montes De Oca to Triple-A Reno on Sunday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

As anticipated, De Oca was sent back to the minors after he served as the Diamondbacks' 27th man in Saturday's twin bill with the Reds. After the Reds and Diamondbacks concluded a suspended game from Friday earlier in the day, Montes De Oca made his MLB debut in the team's 13-1 loss. He tossed 2.2 scoreless innings in mop-up duty.