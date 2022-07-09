Carroll (illness) was promoted to Triple-A Reno on Saturday.
Carroll appeared in a pair of rehab games on his way back from the COVID-19 injured list, but he'll head to Reno rather than Double-A Amarillo now that he's ready to go. The 21-year-old center fielder is one of the top prospects in baseball and has performed like one so far this season, hitting .313/.430/.643 in 58 Double-A games while adding 16 homers and 20 steals. Judging by talent alone, it's not hard to make the case that Carroll already deserves a spot on the Diamondbacks' major-league roster, but the team is nowhere near the playoff hunt and may wait to start his clock until next season.
