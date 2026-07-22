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Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Swipes bag in return

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Carroll went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Athletics.

Carroll suffered a hyperextended right elbow Sunday that kept him out of the lineup Monday, but he played all of Tuesday's contest in right field. The outfielder is batting just .125 (7-for-56) in July, and he's racked up 20 strikeouts over 15 games this month. Overall, he's batting .249 with an .818 OPS, 14 home runs, 11 steals, 47 RBI, 56 runs scored, 20 doubles and 10 triples over 97 games.

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