Keuchel went seven innings in an outing for the Diamondbacks' affiliate in the Arizona Complex League and could make a start this weekend for Arizona, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. He allowed three runs (two earned) with one walk and struck out 13.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo described the outing as "extremely good," while pitching coach Brent Strom marveled at the swings and misses on pitches in the zone. Beyond the veteran lefty making rookies look foolish, there are other signs that point to Keuchel joining the team's five-man rotation as soon as Saturday. Another potential candidate, Luke Weaver, who was roughed up in a start Saturday, did not throw a bullpen session Tuesday. That would have been the day to throw on a normal starter's routine. Instead, Lovullo confirmed Weaver will be available as a reliever in the coming days. The manager added the team is "targeting someone this weekend" to start against the Tigers without naming Keuchel. Adding to the speculation, Keuchel's minor-league deal includes three opt-out dates if he's not promoted -- the first opt-out date is Saturday.