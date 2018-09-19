Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Absent from Wednesday's lineup

Escobar is not in the lineup against the Cubs on Wednesday.

Escobar will head to the bench for a rare day off as manager Torey Lovullo decided to rest most of his starters with the Diamondbacks slipping out of playoff contention. Ildemaro Vargas will start at third base and bat second.

