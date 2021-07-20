Escobar went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a triple in Monday's 4-2 win over the Pirates.

Escobar tripled to lead off the third but was left stranded on base. His next time up he blistered a fastball over the wall in right to give his squad a 4-0 lead in the fifth. The 32-year-old, a popular trade candidate among contending teams, has certainly helped his trade value for the Diamondbacks with his recent power surge, going deep five times in 13 games since June 2. For the year, he's slashing .251/.301/.494 with 22 homers, 64 RBI, 49 runs scored, a steal and a 25:79 BB:K over 372 plate appearances.