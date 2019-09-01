Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Another day, another HR
Escobar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Dodgers.
Escobar's eighth-inning home run off Los Angeles closer Kenley Jansen provided Arizona with a two-run cushion they needed as the Dodgers plated a run in the ninth. It was the third straight game with a homer for Escobar and fourth in the last week. He's driven in nine runs over the last six games to grab a share of the RBI lead in MLB with 109.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Cranks 31st homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Reaches 30-homer mark•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Reaches 100 RBI•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Homers, doubles in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Sitting against righty•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Snaps hitless run•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....