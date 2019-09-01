Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Another day, another HR

Escobar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Dodgers.

Escobar's eighth-inning home run off Los Angeles closer Kenley Jansen provided Arizona with a two-run cushion they needed as the Dodgers plated a run in the ninth. It was the third straight game with a homer for Escobar and fourth in the last week. He's driven in nine runs over the last six games to grab a share of the RBI lead in MLB with 109.

