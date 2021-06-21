Escobar has been diagnosed with a minor right quad strain and is available off the bench Monday against the Brewers, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.
Escobar was removed from Sunday's game agains the Dodgers with tightness in his right quad and is not in starting lineup for the series opener against Milwaukee. However, given that he's available off the bench Monday, the infielder seems on track to return to the starting nine in the coming days.
