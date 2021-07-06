Escobar (quad) is back in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Rockies.
Escobar did not start Saturday or Sunday due to the reemergence of the quad issue, though he was able to pinch hit in both games. He appears to feel at least a little bit better, as he'll bat third and man the hot corner Tuesday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Sitting again Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Guarding quad•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Four hits in high-scoring win•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Returns to lineup•