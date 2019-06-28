Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Back with team
Escobar entered Thursday's game in the sixth inning and went 1-for-2 with an RBI in a 5-1 win over the Giants.
Escobar started the day in Florida where his two sons received their green cards and was back in San Francisco in time for the game, but manager Torey Lovullo kept him out of the starting lineup. He's batting just .214 (12-for-56) with two extra-base hits over the last 16 games.
