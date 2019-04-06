Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Benefits from Lamb injury
Escobar is likely to remain the everyday third baseman with Jake Lamb (quadriceps) expected to miss up to six weeks, Richard Morin and Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Escobar's frigid start (.121/.147/.152) and manager Torey Lovullo's desire to get first baseman Christian Walker into the lineup were the motivating factors leading to Lamb occasionally moving across the diamond from first to third. With Lamb out of action, Escobar has breathing space to break out of his slump while getting regular at-bats. Ildemaro Vargas was called up after Lamb was placed on the 10-day injured list and will be the primary backup.
