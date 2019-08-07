Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Blasts 25th homer
Escobar went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, two runs scored, three RBI and a walk in the Diamondbacks' 8-4 win over the Phillies on Tuesday.
Escobar posted just a .762 OPS in July, but he's already cranked three long balls since the calendar flipped to August, including this fourth-inning two-run blast off Jake Arrieta that gives him 25 homers on the season. Coming off his career-best campaign last year, Escobar has been even better in 2019, as he's now sporting an excellent .282/.339/.537 slash line and has knocked in 92 runs across 489 plate appearances.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Career night against Nats•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Notches two triples•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Homers, triples in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Starts at second with Flores return•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Blasts two home runs•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Launches 19th homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...