Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Blasts 25th homer

Escobar went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, two runs scored, three RBI and a walk in the Diamondbacks' 8-4 win over the Phillies on Tuesday.

Escobar posted just a .762 OPS in July, but he's already cranked three long balls since the calendar flipped to August, including this fourth-inning two-run blast off Jake Arrieta that gives him 25 homers on the season. Coming off his career-best campaign last year, Escobar has been even better in 2019, as he's now sporting an excellent .282/.339/.537 slash line and has knocked in 92 runs across 489 plate appearances.